Floods: Imran Khan to address international telethon at 9:30pm today

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a live international telethon on Monday from 9:30 pm to generate funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

In a message from his Twitter handle, top party leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Imran Khan will address a live international telethon from 9:30 pm to 12:00 midnight. “The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also accompany him during the telethon,” he said.

Fawad added that the telethon would be broadcast on television channels if the court suspends a ban on live speeches of Imran Khan. “Otherwise, it will be broadcast live on 500 digital platforms,” he said. On Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan, addressing PTI public gathering in Jehlum, said that he would help the flood-affected people but would not stop his campaign for real independence.

Addressing a party rally in Jhelum, the PTI Chief announced establishment of a fund to collect donations for the flood-affected people of the country, adding that Dr Sania Nishtar would head the relief and rescue fund collected via the telethon.

The PTI Chief said that these are testing times and he believes that the Pakistanis will come out of this crisis as a strong nation. “Overseas Pakistanis have always stepped up, may it be the floods of 2010 or the Kashmir earthquake in 2005,” said Imran Khan will calling for the country’s vibrant diaspora to help their countrymen in this hour of test.

