Floods, rains destroyed infrastructure in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that recent heavy rains and flash floods has badly affected the communication infrastructure in the province. He informed that 780 roads stretched to 8431 kilometers have been affected , besides 180 bridges, 1642 culverts and 2125 causeways have also been damaged.

This he said in a statement issued here on Thursday. Provincial Minister told that Sindh government has focused on rescue and relief operation in first phase inwhich Pakistan Army, Navy and Air force have also activily participating. He added that the Government of Sindh is giving top priority to drainout of flood water, especially focusing on drainage of rainwater from Noushero Feroze, Khairpur, Matiari and Jhudo so that the different crops could be cultivated by the farmers for the next season so as to save country from food crisis.Talking about Manchar lake, Memon said that the water of Manchhar Lake is rapidly flowing into the river due to the continuous decrease in the water level in the Indus River.

He added that the a continuous decrease in water inflow is being recorded at Kotri Barrage, however, high level flood situation is still recorded at Kotri Barrage while the inflow of water at barrage is 525700 cusecs and the discharge at the downstream is 500900 cusecs. Provincial Minister said that 646 people have lost their precious lives and 8321 people have been injured in the flood and rain related incidents.

He said that live stock has also been severely damaged across the Sindh province and so far farmers have lost their precious assets of 200317 cattles. He informed that a total of 1,598,090 houses have been affected, of which 500,249 have completely collapsed, while 1,077,210 houses have been partially damaged. He further said that a total 10,552,903 population has been affected including 1,666,266 families during floods while 6940907 people have been displaced. He informed that 41 relief camps have been established in Karachi Division, 296 in Hyderabad Division, 269 in Sukkur, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 481 in Larkana and 48 in Mirpur Khas Division for the flood victims.

PDMA, NDMA, UNWFP, Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force jointly have distributed 494357 ration bags to the flood-hit people. He said that approximately 222584 tents, 1852298 mosquito nets, 202825 plastic tarpaulins, 10157 cattle mosquito nets, 33335 jerry cans, 25375 kitchen sets, 406436 liters of mineral water, 3500 first aid kits, 1900 school tents and other essential items have been distributed among the flood victims. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a dedicated control room in the health department is working 24 hours for immediate medical assistance to the flood hit people.

Affected people can contact from any village or city on phone numbers- 02292040106 and 0229240114 for immediate medical assistance.

