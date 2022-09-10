Floods wreak havoc in Sindh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Floods have caused great devastation in Sindh as the death toll on Saturday reached 621, another 11,563 injured, while 16,18,602 homes have been damaged due to the calamity.

The federal government issued a report regarding life and property damages and relief and rescue operations in Sindh amid unprecedented rainfall and floods in the province. At least 621 people have lost their lives to the calamity while another 11,563 have suffered injuries, the report said.

A focal person of flood relief operations told that a total 49,564 cattle have been reported dead amid the floods while over 1,618,602 homes have been damaged. Crops on 45,82,044 acres of land has been destroyed due to the natural disaster, he added.

He added that at least 57 bridges, and 2432 km area of 521 roads has been damaged or demolished in the floods. A total of 1716 relief camps have been established in Sindh where 5,94,620 people are residing. 296 camps have been established in Hyderabad division, 577 in Shaheed Benazir Abad division, 52 in Mirpurkhas division, 269 in Sukkur, 481 in Larkana division while 41 relief camps have been established in Karachi, he added.

Meanwhile, the flood water released from Manchar Lake amid rising levels has entered Bhan Syedabad after having inundated several villages in the union councils of Wahur, Arazi, Dal, Bubak and Jaffarabad in Sehwan taluka.

According to rescue sources, the floodwater released from Manchar Lake through deliberate cuts has entered Bhan Syedabad town while residents are building a dyke in an attempt to prevent floodwaters from entering the city.

The grid station at Bhan Syedabad also submerged.

Indus Highway at Sehwan and multiple link roads are also submerged, disconnecting multiple villages in Dadu and Sehwan areas. According to NHA sources, the highway is submerged under flood water near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Sehwan toll plaza. The water level on the location is around 3- feet, they added.

Indus water surges to 6.26 lac cusecs at Kotri Barrage: Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while the water level in Sukkur and Guddu barrages is going down rapidly on Saturday. The water in the river has dropped to blow low flood at Guddu, Sukkur and other barrages in upstream of Indus River.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has further surged to 6,26,000 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 6,00,000 cusecs. Four off-taking canals from Kotri Barrage carrying 20,000 cusecs of water. The river water exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Several union councils and urban areas of Jamshoro and Kotri have submerged under the river water. Floodwater has entered in homes and residents facing hardships. The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has further dropped in last 24 hours to inflow 1,65,200 cusecs and outflow of water 1,58,500 cusecs.

The water level has dropped at Sukkur Barrage and inflow and outflow of water in the river has been 1,85,000 cusecs. Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,57,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,300 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,53,200 cusecs and discharge measured 1,45,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,13,500 cusecs and discharge measured 1,95,500 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,81,200 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,64,200 cusecs, according to the water record. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.