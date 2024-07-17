Florida man arrested over Biden death threats

WASHINGTON : A Florida man has been arrested over death threats made against President Biden, U.S. prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Following the attempted assassination on former President Trump at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday, lawmakers’ fears of political violence have deepened amid a period of growing threats against elected officials.

Details: Jason Patrick Alday, 39, of Quincy, is accused of making threats against Biden and federal officials from a mental health facility in Tallahassee, Florida, and in social media posts, according to court documents.

A U.S. Secret Service agent interviewed Alday on July 1 after a worker at the facility where the accused man was a patient contacted the USSS about Alday allegedly saying that he disliked Biden and wanted “to kill him, slit his throat.”

Alday denied making a threatening statement about Biden, according to the court documents.

Days later, the Secret Service found several X posts from an account the agency said it identified as Alday’s containing threats to kill the president and multiple posts using racial slurs against the USSS agent who interviewed him.

“Sources: Joe biden’s health is declining rapidly. Not doing too good at all. Should I finish him off?” one post read, prosecutors allege.

State of play: Prosecutors said Alday was arrested on Monday — two days after the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania, which left one attendee dead and sparked intense scrutiny over the Secret Service’s response.

Alday was charged with making threats against the president, sending a threatening communication and making threats against federal officials, per a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

He was ordered detained, pending trial.

Courtesy : Axios