Florists struggling for survival in city of flowers

PESHAWAR: Faisal Khan, a 10 year old flower seller and a student of grade five from Bazidkhel village of Peshawar gave up on his father’s dream to get educated himself and have a respectable job. During coronavirus lock down, he made a decision to quit education and sell only followers.

“It was my father’s dream to get myself educated and have some respectable job to support my family but the recent lockdown makes it difficult for me to continue my education”, Khan said.

He is the only bread earner of the family of four members after his father passed away. He has to come Ramdas bazaar daily to sell flowers and earn some money for the survival of his family and make sure to continue his education.

But after the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown in the city, his business of selling flowers was badly affected and his earning reduced from Rs 800 to 200 which forced him to focus on selling flowers instead of education.

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak was first experienced in the Wuhan City of China in the end of December 2019, and later it spread rapidly in China and then worldwide in 209 countries of America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

There are more than 1.1 million mortalities and 43 million plus people have been affected globally, while figure increases rapidly.

The first coronavirus case was reported on February 26, 2020 in Pakistan and soon after the government has reinforced partial lockdown, Pakistan coronavirus tally of active cases in the country reached 10,788 with 559 patients in critical condition and so far 6,739 Pakistanis succumbed to deadly virus.

Affects of lockdown on business

After enforcing the lockdown in the country it badly affected different businesses and especially the daily wagers and poor people of the society.

Peshawar, which was once known to be the “City of Flowers”, is also among the affected cities.

The business centers and markets were shut down during the lockdown and it increased the difficulties of flower growers in different areas of the city including Bazidkhel, Saifan, Bara Sheikhan, Sheikh Mohammadi Sulaimankhel, Shahabkhel and Mashokhel as farmers of these areas used to bring fresh flowers early in the morning to city markets.

The farmers of these areas grow a variety of flowers, such as carnations, marigold, jasmines, white rose and red rose, to have different fragrances and colours suitable for marriages, religious festival and other events.

They supply their flowers to the main flower market in the city as well as other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Alam Zeb, a 45 years old farmer of Peshawar told the Frontier Post that he cultivated different types of flowers on eight kanal land. However, the imposition of lockdown forced weddings and other ceremonies to stop, which washed away his five months of hard work on cultivations.

“I didn’t have enough money to grow more flowers on my land as the months long lockdown destroyed my only source of income and lost more than Rs 0.3 million” he said.

Alam Zeb said that he borrowed money for cultivation of more flowers on 3 Kanal of land instead of his eight kanal.

“All of my life I cultivated flowers and it is the only source of my survival as my five children are studying”, Alam Zeb said.

Similarly, Imtiaz Khan a florist in Ramdas bazaar told The Frontier Post that before the coronavirus outbreak they were very happy from their business as they were earning Rs 1500 to 2000 per day as the wedding halls, Umrah and other festivities were continuously happening in the city.

“My shop was closed for a few months even after the government lifted the lockdown because the wedding halls were still closed which is the important part of our business’, he added.

While sharing his grieves, he said “Our business mostly dependent on weddings and religious festival and due to ban on it, I and my three workers became unemployed” Imtiaz Khan said.

Now, the wedding halls are opened after lifting the lockdown in the city and the business of flowers resumed but it will take some time to arrive at normal. For Faisal Khan, it is the only hope to support his family and resumed his education. “Since the business resumed, I believe I will be able to earn Rs 800 again and will rejoin my school soon” Faisal Khan said with optimism.