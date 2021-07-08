Flour millers for removal of additional price of Bardana

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanded the provincial government to remove the additional price of Bardana and issuance of wheat as per the ratio of Punjab to flour mills in KP.

The demand was made by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter (PFMA-KP) chairman Muhammad Naeem Butt, who led a delegation of flour millers, during a meeting with provincial minister for Food, Atif Khan here at his office on Thursday.

Muhammad Naeem Butt on the occasion, apprised the provincial minister regarding issues of flour mills industry and wheat position in the province, through which, he made demand to decrease additional price of bardana and issuance of wheat as per ratio of Punjab to flour mills in KP.

The PFMA KP chief congratulated Mr Atif Khan, for taking charge of his office as provincial Food Minister and presented him a bouquet on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister on the occasion gave a complete assurance to early resolve all issues of the flour mills industry on priority basis. He emphasized that flour mills should ensure supply of quality flour to people.

Naeem Butt assured the flour millers would ensure supply of quality flour to people.

Atif Khan has informed the provincial government has set a target to procure 11 lakh metric ton wheat in the current fiscal year to meet the food requirements while the amount of wheat subsidy has been increased at Rs 15 Billion from previous Rs 11 Billion for the next FY22.

He said that a wheat quota to flour mills will soon be issued.

The PFMA delegation thanked the provincial minister for giving assurance to amicable resolution of all problems.