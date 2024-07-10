Flour millers go on strike

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The flour mills were eventually shut down on Thursday for an indefinite period in various parts of the country after the government failed to redress concerns of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) against imposition of withholding tax on the flour, says in media reports.

According to the PFMA, more than 1500 flour mills have halted wheat washing and flour supply followed by recent announcement of taking to strikes if its demand of uncapping the withholding tax on the flour. It further said that small scale flour dealers were also joining the chorus of millers in lodging their protest against the government. In line with PFA’s orders, as many as 73 flour mills in Gujranwala and more than 60 mills in Multan ceased their operations.

PFMA spokesperson said that closure of flour mills would result in suspension of supply of 200,000 flour bags per day. Besides, millers in Faisalabad, Khushab, Peshawar and Quetta also complied with instructions of PMFA by locking their mills. Food crisis in the offing as flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Wednesday announced strike against imposition of withholding tax by shutting down the mills for an indefinite period. PFMA Punjab Chairman Asim Raza announced the decision of closure of flour mills, saying imposing tax on flour was unfathomable and unacceptable as it was an essential edible item used in every household of the country.

He said the flour millers would never become tax agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). According to sources, wheat washing in more than 1,500 flour mills of the country has been halted. Flour packing and supply will also be stopped from July 11.