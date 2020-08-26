Flour price-hike case: KP Food Minister appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: During hearing of case regarding price-hike in flour and wheat at Peshawar High Court (PHC) honorable Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that Prime Minister (PM) and Chief Minister (CM) should inquire problems facing the public, on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Secretary Food and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar appeared before honorable court.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid and JusticeIjaz Anwar directed the food department to submit a report in this regard before Peshawar High Court.

During the hearing Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that the inauguration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) did not resolve all problems. Justice Qaiser Rashid directed Qalandar Khan Lodhi that you are Food minister and look into the matter regarding price-hike in flour.

Justice Qaiser Rashid also directed the Minister for Food that upheld the issue at cabinet meeting and resolved it immediately.

The honorable Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that it is a continuous problem that Punjab is providing flour and has stopped supply, resolving it for once.

KP Minister for Food informed the honorable court that the issue will be resolved soon because the government approved import of wheat.

JusticeQaiser Rashid directed that do not compromise on quality.

The honorable Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that no one is interested to utilize large fertile land available across the country and KP that will enable the nation to export wheat.

The Peshawar High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to visit markets and maintain quality and government prices at bazaar.

The honorable court has directed the food department to submit a report on nest and adjourned further hearing till September 15.