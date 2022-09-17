Flour price skyrockets across country

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Flour price has skyrocketed in parts of country and masses are facing issues in buying the commodity despite the price hike.

According to details, the wheat flour price has increased to Rs125-130/kg in Karachi in just a matter of days.

On the other hand, In Rawalpindi flour prices are spiraling out of control and 20kg bag is being sold at Rs1670 after hike of Rs25/kg in a single day.

In Lahore, Chakki flour price has reached Rs116 while in Gujranwala the commodity is being sold at whopping rs130/kg.