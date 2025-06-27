Flour, sugar, gold prices down in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Kazakh flour, sugar and gold declined in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders’ Association, said the price of a 49-kg sack of Kazakh fell from 1,500afs to 1,450afs and a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar also decreased from 2,550afs to 2,500afs.

The price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking cost 1,700afs. the same rate as last week’s.

He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,500afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,550afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,750afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.

Fuel

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol remained stable at 64afs, and the diesel price stayed unchanged at 68afs.

He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas cost 58afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 70afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 240afs against their previous week’s rates of 71.30afs and 245afs.

The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

Gold down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold declined from 4,800afs to 4,700afs and the same amount of Arabian gold decreased from 6,100afs to 6,000afs.