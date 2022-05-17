‘Fly Jinnah’ celebrates graduation of its first cabin crew cadet

F.P.Report

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier today announced the graduation of its first batch as cabin crew in their brand-new uniform, who successfully completed their technical and customer experience training.

The first batch of Fly Jinnah consisted of 13 cabin crew members who graduated after the completion of an extensive initial and practical course and training which was delivered by cabin crew instructors and learning and development professionals.

Fly Jinnah is currently in an advanced stage in training more cabin crew batches to support the launch of the airline’s operations.