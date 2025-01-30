Fly Jinnah secures approval for direct Karachi-Dhaka flights

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s only low-cost airline, has received approval from Bangladeshi authorities to operate direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka, marking a significant step in strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.

The development follows an announcement last week by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, who stated that direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh were expected to commence in the coming months.

He also revealed that cargo flights linking Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore would soon be introduced to enhance trade and business exchanges.

According to reports, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Air Vice Marshal Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, confirmed that Fly Jinnah’s request to operate direct flights had been approved.

“They applied to us, and we have approved it,” Bhuiyan said, adding that the airline must now appoint a General Sales Agent (GSA) before finalising flight slots and frequencies.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that the air link would be established following the launch of a direct shipping route between Chittagong and Karachi, further strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, was quoted as saying: “CAAB has approved Fly Jinnah’s proposal to operate direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan. We will soon sign an agreement to resume Dhaka-Karachi direct flights.”

The resumption of direct flights is expected to boost business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, further bridging the gap between the two South Asian nations.