FlyDubai launches flights to Peshawar Airport

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: FlyDubai has officially commenced operations to Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement on Friday.

The inaugural flight from Dubai landed at Peshawar Airport last night, carrying 164 passengers. The arrival was marked with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

According to the PAA, the UAE-based airline will now operate seven flights weekly between Dubai and Peshawar.

The authority also noted plans to further expand air connectivity from Peshawar to Gulf and European destinations.

Earlier, FlyDubai announced the launch of flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting from 1st July 2024.

Flights to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai.

Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network.”

flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.