Flydubai suspends some flights from UAE to Russia 'until further notice'

24 mins ago
The Frontier Post
Katy Gillett

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, flight suspensions have been announced from the UAE.

Flydubai has suspended its services to Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don, both cities in southern Russia, indefinitely. The flights, along with services to Ukrainian cities and Minsk in Belarus, were suspended in late February, originally for a few days. Now, a flydubai representative has confirmed to The National these are on hold “until further notice”.

“We are in touch with our passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,” they said.

“It might open up tomorrow, or take longer, it really depends on the situation itself.”

Etihad Airways flights continue to operate as normal to Russia, a representative confirmed.

The National has reached out to Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Air Arabia for comment.

Police officers detain a woman in central Moscow, during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine. AFP

Last week, Russian airlines suspended international flights, with airlines such as S7 and Ural suspending services from the UAE.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) recommended that Russian airlines with planes registered in foreign destinations suspend international flights from March 6 “amid mass arrests of aircraft abroad”, according to local reports, fearing the aircraft could be seized by foreign governments.

Aeroflot, Azur Air and Nordwind Airlines were also among carriers that cancelled operations abroad.

Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier and largest airline, announced the suspension of overseas services from March 8, but said it would continue domestic operations with the temporary exception on flights to cities in southern Russia. Flights to Minsk, Belarus are also exempt.

Flights to Ukraine were also suspended from the UAE shortly after Russia invaded the country on February 24. Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights, citing a high risk to safety.

Flydubai, Wizz Air, Air Arabia and Etihad Airways suspended its services. Emirates does not operate flights to Ukraine.

