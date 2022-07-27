FM Bilawal addresses the National Assembly

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Foreign Minster, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the National Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan made a decision yesterday as it was faced with an important constitutional, administrative and political issue, which was of the deputy speaker ruling and the post of the CM Punjab.

All the political parties had one demand, and that was the formation of a full court bench. We did not name any Xs or Ys as an attempt to pressurise any institution. We did not threaten to divide Pakistan. When one institution was deciding regarding another, our only request was for the full court bench to be present, we would accept any decision made then. This demand of ours was not only for the CM Punjab election. When the previous government abrogated the constitution and tried to sabotage the no-confidence, my request to the Supreme Court was the same. It was a constitutional issue, the whole parliament is at stake along with the future of democracy. When such issues are dealt with, a full bench needs to be made. It was not made then, and not made yesterday.

Why is it important for the full court bench to decide in such a situation? The answer to this is that our judiciary is responsible to give definitions for the constitution of Pakistan. It took thirty years to make the constitution. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and all the political parties of the time unanimously drafted the constitution. Every institution was involved at the the time of the abrogation of that constitution. It took us thirty years again to restore the constitution. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled thirty years for the 1973 constitution to be restored.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto accepted martyrdom for this very purpose. We take pride in the fact that we restored the 1973 constitution in the assembly of 2008-2013 and also filtered the black laws that were the remnants of a dictator and made the 18th Amendment. To make and restore the constitution, we have to produce a two-thirds majority of the House. One member of this House attains millions of votes.

It takes two-thirds of the members to change one comma in the constitution. After such a historic success, we took all dictatorial powers from the President and gave it to this House. The President of Pakistan had the power to send the government packing whenever he wished through 58/2 B.

We signed the Charter of Democracy so that this House could run, the Supreme Court could be free, all provinces of the country could get their rights and the people of Pakistan could be liberated, along with the media.

A nexus was then made to look for ways to have the country regress again, and run a controlled democracy. When the 58/2 B is no more, a new 58/2 B is with the court. When we were struggling to curb terrorism in 2008-2013, address the economic and democratic crises, the mandate of the people, democracy and this Parliament was attacked daily. The PPP workers struggled for the Chief Justice of that time, Iftikhar Chaudhary. The jiyalas of Gujjar Khan welcomed him and the jiyalas of Karachi faced bullets for him. The same CJ made decisions against the parliament and democracy, that were neither based on the constitution, nor the law. I am witness as to how, not even for a moment, the PM or the government of the time attacked the SC. We continued our work and reached our goal, which was not only of restoring democracy but also being the first civilian government to complete its term followed by a peaceful transition of power.

However even at that time, the prices of samosas and potatoes were set in Court Room 1. We continued to implement the Charter of Democracy, signed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. What is left of the COD till date is judicial reforms, that we had promised. Those judicial reforms revolves around the formation of constitutional courts that were to decide regarding the constitution and the appointment of judges, which would not be in the hands of a judge but of the House. We made an amendment in which the House along with judicial representatives would collectively appoint judges. The House, the PM and the law minister of the time were then threatened to pass the 19th Amendment or the 18th Amendment would be abolished.

I accept, on the floor of the House that getting intimidated by the threat was our mistake. We should have never passed the 19th Amendment. We should have told the court of that time to go home if it did not accept the constitution of Pakistan. Everyone, including the court, knows the role of the PPP when it comes to the constitution. Who can tell us what should be done when it comes to the constitution? The opposition of that time, unfortunately was perhaps content with such judicial actions of the time. We were a coalition government. PM Nawaz Sharif had a two-thirds majority. Once again, we saw that the decisions of the constitution were taking place elsewhere. It is the opinion of a lot of people that the role of the court at the time was not appropriate. A PM with a two-thirds majority was then sent home, he could not even be his party’s president. His senators were forcefully made to stand as independents. At the time of the general elections of the 2018, the role played by certain judges was apparent. They were participating in a campaign. This House should see, be it the 2018 or bye-elections, what apolitical individuals were doing. At the time of the 2018 elections, CJ Saqib Nisar was running a campaign against us, he would make a speech against us in Larkana, slap a judge, give lecture in Karachi. When the re-polling of our candidate, Faisal Saleh Hayat who had won, was taking place, Nisar went to his opponent. This is a controversial role.

We then saw the role of our institutions from 2018 till April. It is in the record that our institutions were playing a controversial role for a selected rule. Be it our establishment or judiciary, they should play a constitutional role. Their role should not be controversial. This was the reason that we had advised for a full court bench to be formed. It does not matter to me whether Hamza Shehbaz is made the CM of Punjab or Pervaiz Elahi, but it cannot be the case that there are two Pakistans or two constitutions instead of one. It cannot be the case that the Supreme Court orders for the disqualification of members on the party head’s directions but later changes it’s perspective and favours the parliamentary party leader.

It cannot happen that there is a different constitution for us, and a different one for the ‘laadla’. It is the responsibility of the House to defend the role of the parliament. Our duty is to make the constitution and theirs is to interpret it. It is not their duty to amend the constitution. It cannot happen that we sacrifice our lives, struggle for thirty years and then have someone change the constitution with the stroke of a pen. The journey of Pakistan as a democratic country would be incomplete as long as this remains unaddressed and judicial reforms are not made and the judiciary is not empowered. Just as the judiciary had decided that the PM would need the approval of the cabinet, in the same way, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is not just the Chief Justice of Pakistan, it is each and every member of the Supreme Court. I do not believe that our nation is ready to forgive the abolishing of democracy and what has happened in the past decades with one night of neutrality. PM Shehbaz cannot magically change whatever destruction has taken place in the past four years. The time has come for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee, with the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan, including the representatives of the government and the opposition to legislate and decide how many judges should sit and decide. Before the CM Punjab seat, it was the Speaker and the deputy speaker’s seats that were concerned. The PPP is ready for judicial reforms, this is the unfinished agenda of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s Charter of Democracy.