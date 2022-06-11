FM Bilawal says parliament must take all decision to counter terrorism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes that all decisions must be taken by parliament to counter the terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, FM Bilawal said PPP held a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of terrorism, adding that particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

FM Bilawal said the PPP would be reaching out to allied parties to create a consensus on the way forward.

PPP held a high level meeting to discuss issue of terrorism. Particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, with the TTA & TTP. PPP believes that all decisions must be taken by parliament. Will be reaching out to allied parties to creat consensus on the way forward. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 11, 2022