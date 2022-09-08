FM Bilawal says PPP will continue to provide free education

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party will continue its struggle to provide free education to the people from primary to higher education across the country because without increasing the literacy rate to 100%, the dreams of the founders of the nation will not be fulfilled.

In his message on the occasion of World Literacy Day, FM Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan’s performance in many fields has been significant since independence, but the number of illiterate people in the country is alarmingly high. FM Bilawal also went on to say that illiteracy is also a reason behind problems like poverty, unemployment, intolerance and unrest. Education was always given top priority in every regime of PPP, he added.

FM Bilawal also said the best strategy for the sustainable development of the country is to increase the literacy rate and said that it has become inevitable to turn the campaign to increase the literacy rate into a national movement.

The foreign minister said that most schools and colleges were established during the regime of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto increased the education budget and established higher educational institutions, he added. Bilawal went on to say that education from primary to higher secondary is free by the government of Sindh.