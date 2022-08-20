FM Bilawal to visit Europe from 22nd

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from 22-26 August 2022. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, these counties are part of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s first visit to Europe since assuming office.

Besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media. The focus of the visits would be on further deepening and broadening.

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation. Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden, and Norway.

These countries are home to sizeable Pakistani communities, are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan. The Foreign Minister’s visits will impart further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with these countries, the statement added.