F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Fopreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Afghanistan on a one-day official trip this week, his first visit to Kabul since assuming office.

According to the foreign office, dar will arrive in Kabul on April 19, where he wil hold talks with his Afghan counterpart.

Key issue on the agenda include cross-border terrorism, border management, the return of Afghan refugees and progress on regional projects such as TAPI gas pipeline.

The visit aims to strengthen bilartaltie and address pressing Scrutiny and economic concerns.