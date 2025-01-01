FM Dar to visit US to attend Palestine conference in New York

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the USA to attend a three-day high-level international conference on finding the two-state solution to the Palestine issue, starting in New York on June 17.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Shafqat Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the conference was being organised under the auspices of the United Nations.

The spokesman further said that the ministry would soon release more details about the tour.

Dar meets UK High Commissioner

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad and discussed bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council.

During the meeting on Wednesday, both the dignitaries exchanged views on Pak-UK bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest, a DPM’s Office news release issued in Islamabad said.