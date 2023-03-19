FM Muttaqi, Iranian Ambassador discusses Afghanistan’s economic and political situation

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Iran’s Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the country’s economic and political situation.

The foreign ministry in a statement said the two sides emphasized boosting economic relations and mutual relations between the two countries.

Minister Muttaqi thanked Iran for returning the Afghan prisoners, the statement said. It is believed that the remaining Afghan detainees in Iran’s prisons will be transferred to Afghanistan in a timely manner.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet that Qomi mentioned that Tehran is committed to further strengthening ties with Afghanistan.

Qomi said Iran is ready to import Afghan products and fruits at a reasonable price and to cooperate widely with Afghan farmers in the agriculture sector.

Following the official handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban on February 26, several senior members of the group have traveled to Iran and discussed stocks of issues including the challenges of Afghan migrants, the issue of Afghan prisoners, and the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

Since the return of the Taliban to power, Iran has maintained close ties with the de facto authorities. Besides, handing over the Afghan Embassy to the Taliban regime, which has not been recognized by Iran, the Islamic has shown interest in investing in different sectors in Afghanistan.

Iran is the third country after Pakistan and Russia to allow Taliban representatives to take charge of the Afghan Embassy in Iran.