FM Muttaqi meets Europe representatives

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Thomas Nicholson and the representatives of the European Union for Afghanistan, in Kabul.

Muttaqi said: “A lot of works should be done to bring Afghanistan and the European Union closer and European countries should be encouraged to open their embassies in Afghanistan.

Thomas Nicholson and his accompanying delegation praised the complete security in Afghanistan and the strong fight against corruption with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate.

The EU delegations assured to convey a positive image of Afghanistan to the international community.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Kandahar, Mawlavi Hayatullah Mubarak, who attended the meeting, asked the representatives of the European Union for cooperation in education and training, the construction of a treatment center for mental patients, dams, and the health sector.