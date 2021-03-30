FM Qureshi affirms Pakistan’s support for political solution to Afghan conflict

Monitoring Desk
DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), March 30 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through a political instead of a military solution to the conflict.
In his address at the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference in the Tajik capital, the foreign minister called for a united approach by regional countries to help restore prosperity of the Afghan people.
Qureshi termed the Heart of Asia Process an important platform to bring together partners and supporting countries who wanted to achieve the common goals of peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.
For Pakistan, he said, Afghanistan was an important neighbor and brotherly country with strong historical ties.
“Pakistan desires peace and development in Afghanistan more than any other nation,” he said.
He recalled the historic development of signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement in February 2020 and the positive role played by Pakistan in this regard.
The progress made so far has certainly provided a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to find a “negotiated, inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive solution” to the problem.
Qureshi said as part of the efforts to engage extensively with Afghan leaders, Pakistan consistently called for a constructive dialogue and engagement to achieve positive results.
“Our message to all is to carry forward this process through good faith, solid and fruitful dialogue,” he said.
