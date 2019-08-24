FM Qureshi, António Guterres to discuss India’s human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres and discuss India’s human rights violations and the security situation in occupied Kashmir, on Saturday.

According to reports, FM Qureshi is expected to meet UNSG Guterres who is in Paris at approximately 5PM today.

Occupied Kashmir has been under curfew and lockdown since August 5 after the Indian government abolished Article 370, which granted special status to the valley. The curfew and lockdown have led to protests in the valley with thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders placed under house arrest or detained.

UN-based organisation Genocide watch has issued an alert and urged the United Nations and its members to warn India not to commit genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that the leadership of Indian would probably attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from the massive human rights violations and unleashing of terror in occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting held last week, members of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in five decades discussed the critical situation in occupied Kashmir, urging parties to the dispute to refrain from taking any unilateral action.