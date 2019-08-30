FM Qureshi apprises South Korean counterpart about current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday apprised his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation the foreign minister briefed the South Korean counterpart in detail about the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He also pointed to the irresponsible and belligerent statements by the Indian defence minister in the nuclear arena.

The foreign minister further highlighted the danger of false flag operations staged by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from the atrocities being committed by Indian forces.

The foreign minister apprised of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 25 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout.

There was a danger that once the curfew was lifted, Indian forces would use further violent means, thus accentuating the humanitarian catastrophe.

The foreign minister underscored that the international community had the responsibility to take urgent steps to address the current unacceptable situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The South Korean foreign minister said South Korea was following the situation closely.

She said that South Korea believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.