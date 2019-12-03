FM Qureshi arrives in Qatar on a day-long visit

F.P. Report

QATAR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reached Qatar on a one-day official visit.

According to state radio report, FM Qureshi was welcomed by the chief protocol officer of the foreign office, Pakistani High Commissioner and other staff.

He will represent Pakistan in the second Kuala Lumpur Summit Ministerial meeting in Doha.

Yesterday, FM Qureshi, during his two-day official visit to Colombo had called on newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

On behalf of Pakistani leadership and nation, the foreign minister had felicitated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also handed over a letter of President Arif Alvi to the Sri Lankan President inviting him to visit Pakistan. He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations will gain further strength.

He had also appreciated the Sri Lankan people for valiantly fighting the scourge of terrorism.

The Sri Lankan president had thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending him felicitation on his election and inviting him to visit Pakistan.