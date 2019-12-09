FM Qureshi boycotts Indian minister’s speech at Heart of Asia conference

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is visiting Turkey to attend Heart of Asia conference, boycotted the speech of Indian delegate, and walked out of the conference.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process – which aims to promote peace in Afghanistan – was convened on Monday at Dolmabahce Palace under ‘Peace, Partnership, Prosperity’ theme.

FM Qureshi left the conference as soon as the Indian Minister started to deliver his speech. FM Qureshi boycotted the speech owing to ongoing India atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He added that Indian government has suspended communication and internet in the held valley, while the lockdown has been continuing for more than hundred days that has made the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable.

He was received by Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and senior officials of Pakistan embassy at the airport.

He will represent Pakistan at the meeting of foreign ministers of 14 countries also called Heart of Asia in Istanbul.

Foreign Minister will also address Heart of Asia Conference. During the conference, mutual cooperation and welfare issues will also be discussed. The Conference will be jointly presided over by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu and his Afghan counterpart Idrees Zaman.

The first Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference was held in 2011 in Istanbul on Afghanistan.

The conference includes fourteen countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and United Arab Emirates.