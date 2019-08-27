FM Qureshi calls Belgium counterpart to discuss situation in IoK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Belgian counterpart, Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, on Tuesday to brief him on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release from the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister the Indian government illegal and unilateral steps to change the disputed status and demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law.

“India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, other states, Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he was quoted as telling the foreign minister of Belgium.

Apprising Foreign Minister Reynders on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5, Qureshi said the Indian actions entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

According to the Foreign Office press release, Foreign Minister Reynders expressed concern on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, saying that further escalation would have severe impact on regional peace and security. Foreign Minister Reynders reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitative role.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region, the Foreign Office said.