FM Qureshi condemns Armenian bombardment on rural areas of Azerbaijan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made a telephonic conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and condemned the Armenian bombardment on the rural areas of Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

During the telephonic conversation, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views on bilateral relations, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other matters. He said that Pakistan has concerns over the deteriorated situation of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the stance of Azerbaijan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan stands by the people and leadership of Azerbaijan during these difficult times. He added the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia on humanitarian grounds is a positive step for regional peace and stability. He also hailed Baku government’s support for Kashmiri people at the international forums.

Both sides have agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in different fields including education, trade and culture.

Azerbaijan foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov accepted the invitation extended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Pakistan.