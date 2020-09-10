FM Qureshi discusses affairs of mutual interests with counterparts from other countries

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held informal meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) session in Moscow and discussed affairs of mutual interests and the importance of the SCO in promoting regional connections.

The foreign minister, on Thursday, said in his statement that yesterday’s sittings were of vital importance as Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the significance of the SCO in his address.

“I met the foreign minister of Tajikistan on Wednesday and discussed bilateral issues. I am going meet the foreign minister of Russia today to deliberate on issues of common interests. A meeting with Chinese foreign minister is also scheduled.”

Let it be known that Pakistan and Tajikistan agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, industry, transport, agriculture and tourism.

The understanding came in the meeting between Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Both the dignitaries also discussed peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in the region including peace process in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister briefed his Tajik counterpart on serious human rights violations by Indian occupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India continues to violate Line of Control and targeting innocent civilians which is clear violation of international law.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India wants to jeopardize peace and stability of entire region through its Hindutva ideology. The two foreign ministers also discussed the Covid-19 and the effective measures taken to control this pandemic.