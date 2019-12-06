FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with US ambassador Paul Jones

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones on Friday to discuss the Afghan peace process.

According to reports, the foreign minister said that for long-lasting peace in the region, it was important that the Afghan peace process continue. He appreciated the decision of the US to start the Afghan peace process again.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Vision F.O. the foreign minister said that economic diplomacy has a vital role in attracting investments, enhancing country’s trade and exports with foreign countries.

He called on envoys and diplomats to tap the huge potential of the Pakistani diaspora living abroad and use their resources and talent to best use for the country.

Pakistan and the United States had a diplomatic row last month after American envoy Alice Wells made some comments about CPEC.

Wells had said that the lack of transparency in the CPEC projects would foster corruption and put more burden on Pakistan’s economy.

Qureshi had said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inevitable for the development of country and it will be further expanded.

The foreign minister had said CPEC was a game changer for the region and there were no restriction for any country including US to invest in Economic Zones being established under it.