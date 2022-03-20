FM Qureshi, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, global issues

ISLAMABAD (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday discussed bilateral ties, cooperation in diverse fields and important regional and global issues.

During a meeting, the foreign minister said Egypt was an important brotherly country of the region and it was achieving political stability and strength under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah-el-Sisi.

Qureshi said both the countries were linked on the basis of common faith and cultural affinities and expressed satisfaction at the shared views of both the countries with regard to various regional and international issues, a news release said.

The Egyptian foreign minister had arrived to attend the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign minister Qureshi observed that bilateral ties between the two countries had been strengthened during the last few years due to increased interaction at the highest level.

