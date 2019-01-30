FM Qureshi in Muscat to discuss bilateral relations with Omani leadership

F.P. Report

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is on a two-day visit to Oman with the aim to discuss bilateral matters with the leadership of Oman, on Wednesday.

According to reports, FM Qureshi will also attend the Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues will be discussed during the meetings with the Omani leadership. Apart from the foreign ministers of both the countries, representatives of various departments will attend the joint ministerial commission meeting.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Muscat, Qureshi was received at the airport by his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi and senior officials of the Omani Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to media in Islamabad prior to his departure for Oman on Jan 29, the foreign minister had said he would represent Pakistan in the meeting of Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission.

He added that Oman was an important country of the region and Pakistan and Oman enjoyed long-term and friendly relations.