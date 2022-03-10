FM Qureshi: India must be held accountable for HR violations in IOJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned New Delhi for its continuous human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), in a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms Michelle Bachelet.

“India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted FM Qureshi as saying in his meeting with the UN high commissioner for human rights.

The statement issued on Thursday said that the foreign minister briefed the UN official on the gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights in IOJK.

Pakistan’s top diplomat stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and measures to address it while referring to the two Kashmir Reports issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“FM Qureshi particularly highlighted the increasing violations in IOJK with respect to illegal demographic changes, reprisal attacks against human rights defenders, extra-judicial killings, fake encounters, and destruction of property and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under draconian laws,” the statement read.

It further stated that the foreign minister discussed the matters relating to the situation in Afghanistan with Bachelet and underscored that the Afghan people were in dire need of international assistance and support to avert Afghan humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

He also acknowledged the international community’s expectations from Afghanistan on respect for human rights of all Afghans and stressed that the Afghan authorities too should be constructively engaged.

“The international community should also fulfil its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people,” FM Qureshi said.

Moreover, the minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. He outlined the government’s policy aimed at ensuring human dignity, empowerment of women, advancing the rights of the child, safeguarding the rights of minorities, and promoting inter-faith harmony.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued cooperation with the UN Human Rights machinery for the promotion and protection of all human rights and realisation of the sustainable development agenda.