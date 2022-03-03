FM Qureshi, Josep Borrell discuss situation in Ukraine

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and discussed the current situation in Ukraine.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Recalling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s views regarding the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, Qureshi said that the premier regretted the situation and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the minister said that the PM has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions.

While expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, Qureshi apprised Borrell of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

He emphasised that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de-escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy. He stressed the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

Borrell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as the global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.