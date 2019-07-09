FM Qureshi leaves on official visit to UK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has departed for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom, on Tuesday.

According to reports, FM Qureshi will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

While talking to media before departing for UK Qureshi said, Pakistan will continue playing its due role in the Commonwealth.

“I will have the opportunity to meet my from other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting,” Qureshi said.

He added, he will present Pakistan’s report about mandates of 2018.