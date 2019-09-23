FM Qureshi meets Iranian counterpart in US, security matters discussed

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif at United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

Matters pertaining to peace and security in the region were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on changing situation of the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of the United States Donald Trump would have a one-on-one meeting later today in New York.

As per details, PM Khan would apprise the president on the situation in occupied Kashmir; the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations would also come under the discussion of two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Khan met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over breakfast.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly session.

The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest.