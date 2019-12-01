FM Qureshi meets MQM leaders, discusses important issues

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in difficult time and the PTI and MQM-Pakistan ideas are quite similar.

Talking to media along with the MQM leaders in Karachi on Sunday, he said that the government has always been criticized but never given credit, adding that the PTI government has taken important steps in the foreign policy. “PTI government has raised the Kashmir issue in front of the whole world which is being accepted by the world,” he said.

The foreign minister said that international institutions are acknowledging that Pakistan economy has improved due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, adding that the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government have succeeded in bringing economic stability in the country.

Qureshi said Karachi is the city of political wisdom and we met today to address the issues of the province.

He said that PTI and MQM-Pakistan ideas are quite similar and MQM-Pakistan has always cooperated with PTI in every situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that country has come out from the economic crisis and economy of the country is stable now.

He said that Pakistan will flourish if Karachi grows as it is the industrial hub of the country.

Earlier, a high-level delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, visited the headquarters of Coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The current overall political situation, local government election, Karachi and Hyderabad development package announced by federal government were discussed in the meeting.