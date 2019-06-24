FM Qureshi, NATO Secretary General discuss mutual interest matters

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday visited North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters and met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Matters of Pakistan-NATO partnership, regional security and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and NATO hold eight security level agreements since 2010.

“NATO helped Pakistan in every difficult time and also took part in the relief operation of the 2005 deadly earthquake,” said Qureshi.

He said that Pakistan and NATO both want the solution of Afghanistan issue through dialogues.

Mr Stoltenberg underscored the mutual added value of NATO-Pakistan political dialogue and practical cooperation and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s continuous support to NATO’s long-standing efforts in Afghanistan.

He welcomed Pakistan’s recent steps in support of Afghan-owned peace process and the latest encouraging developments in the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Over the years NATO and Pakistan have gradually increased their activities of practical cooperation. These include annual military-to-military staff talks and Pakistani military officers’ participation in around 50 military training activities with NATO.

FM Qureshi who is Brussels will sign various projects with the European Union in the fields of trade, investment and energy on June 25 in Brussels.

FM Qureshi would lead Pakistan’s team while EU Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead her delegation