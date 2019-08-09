FM Qureshi reaches Beijing to discuss Kashmir issue with Chinese leadership

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has landed in Beijing to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership after New Delhi revoked special status of the Indian occupied Kashmir, on Friday.

According to report, FM Qureshi was welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior officials of the foreign ministry.

While talking to media before leaving, Qureshi said India is intent on disrupting the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures. China is not only a friend to Pakistan but also an important country of the region.”

The foreign minister added, he will take the Chinese leadership in confidence over the situation in occupied Kashmir. “I will apprise the Chinese leaders of the unconstitutional measures taken up by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir. I will also brief them of the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.”

Earlier, while speaking to a private television channel, Qureshi said the Indian government can stage a Pulwama like terrorist act or drama to avoid the world’s attention from the grave situation in the occupied valley.