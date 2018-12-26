FM Qureshi reaches Moscow in last lap of his four-nation visit

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Moscow, in the last leg of his four-nation visit on Wednesday.

According to report, FM Qureshi will meet his Russian counterpart and other top officials to discuss the Afghanistan issue.

Qureshi will discuss Afghanistan peace process, bilateral relations and key regional and international issues in meetings in Moscow.

Earlier, while talking to Pakistan’s state news agency in Beijing, FM Qureshi said all regional countries have lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation process in conflict-hit Afghanistan.

Qureshi earlier visited Afghanistan, Iran and China during his regional outreach. He said all these countries have endorsed Pakistan’s efforts for resolution of Afghan conflict.

He said the Chinese leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s role and assured their complete support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.