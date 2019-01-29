FM Qureshi, Russian special envoy Kabulov discusses Afghan peace process

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov discussed the current regional situation on Tuesday.

According to details, both Kabulov and Qureshi discussed the Afghan peace during the delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office.

Foreign Office Spokesperson tweeted that Russian envoy Kabulov appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation.

Kabulov is on a two-day visit to the country to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. Kabulov was received by senior officials of the Foreign Office and Russian Embassy.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday peace talks between the US and the Taliban were “encouraging.”

His remarks came after US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was quoted Monday as saying the US and the Taliban have drafted the framework of a deal which could pave the way for negotiations with the Afghan government.

Khalilzad has been leading a months-long diplomatic push to convince the Taliban to negotiate with Kabul, but the militants have steadfastly refused, dismissing the authorities as “puppets.”