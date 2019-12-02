FM Qureshi. Sri Lankan counterpart discusses bilateral matters

F.P. Report

COLOMBO: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on Monday discussed bilateral matters.

Both the leaders met in Colombo during his two-day official visit.

According to sources, both the leaders discussed bilateral matters and deliberated upon the strategies to further strengthen the ties.

Earlier, on his arrival, the foreign minister was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and felicitate the new Sri Lankan leadership.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of mutual relations and issues pertaining to regional and international issues.

It may be added that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial ties based on shared trust and understanding.

The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

High-level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.