FM Qureshi, Tajik PM discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

F.P. Report

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called on Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda on the sidelines of the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

He congratulated the Tajik premier for the successful convening of the meeting in the beautiful city of Dushanbe.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern. Both sides agreed to strengthen and enhance cooperation in the area of trade and investments.

Noting regular political and parliamentary exchanges, Mehmood Qureshi underlined the importance of closer economic and investment ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, terming Tajikistan as a key partner in the region.

The two sides agreed that bilateral security and defence cooperation was developing satisfactorily. They also noted the progress on CASA-1000 project and agreed on fast tracking its implementation.

Shah Mehmood extended an invitation to Qohir Rasulzoda to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Tajik prime minister.

The Council of Heads of State is the top decision-making body in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Pakistan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the brotherly country of Tajikistan soon after its independence. The bilateral relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, shared interests and brotherhood and have been growing positively and steadily over the years.

