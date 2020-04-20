FM Qureshi thanks UAE counterpart for release of Pakistani prisoners

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has telephoned his UAE counterpart and thanked him for release of Pakistani prisoners amid coronavirus.

According to details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan discussed bilateral issues and steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. Sheikh Abdullah appreciated Pakistan’s timely steps to check spread of the deadly virus.

Foreign Minister informed his counterpart that Pakistan will start repatriating Pakistanis from United Arab Emirates (UAE) from tomorrow (April 21, 2020). About 5000 Pakistanis will be repatriated every week, he added.

He also apprised Sheikh Abdullah about situation in Kashmir and atrocities against Indian Muslims and said that PM Modi’s government is targeting Muslims for spread of coronavirus in the country.

Both leaders agreed to take joint steps to stop spread of the pandemic.