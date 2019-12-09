FM Qureshi to attend Heart of Asia Conference in Turkey

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had departed for Turkey on a two-day official visit to attend the ninth Heart of Asia moot in Istanbul, on Monday.

According to reports, FM Qureshi will inform the participants of the conference about the Afghan peace process and the steps taken by Pakistan for stability in the region.

He will also interact with local and international media and present Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues.

The Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process — a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011 — has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair, and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence building measures.

During the meeting, Turkey will hand over its co-chairmanship, which it assumed in 2017 at the 7th Ministerial Conference in Baku, to Tajikistan.