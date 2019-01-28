FM Qureshi to leave for Oman on Tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit to Oman on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the bilateral relations among the two countries.

This he informed while talking to media in Multan, FM Qureshi said that he will also visit London in next month and adding that the purpose of the visit is to meet the House of Commons and raise the Kashmir issue.

Earlier on Sunday, he said that Pakistan’s efforts helped bringing the United States and the Taliban to a negotiation table. He added, “talks are the only solution for durable peace for both the parties.”

He was of the view that Pakistan had earlier promised to play its due role in Afghan peace process, and the world has also accepted “our stance on the peace process, now we are sure about more good news in the future.”