FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi departed for Geneva on a three-day visit, to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council, on Monday.

According to reports, the UN Human Rights Council meeting is expected to continue for two weeks from September 9 to September 27. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will open the session on Monday.

The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues, examining 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world.

The situation in Myanmar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, Yemen, Ukraine, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia will also be on the agenda during the session.

Earlier last week, chairing the second meeting of Kashmir Cell in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said he will present the case of innocent Kashmiris to the representatives of world community.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will shake the global conscience on serious human rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir, reports Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan has called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in IoK after the deployment of additional troops in the valley by India on August 5.