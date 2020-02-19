FM Qureshi urges UK Parliament Group to brief UN on situation in IOJ&K

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that normal life remains paralyzed due to restrictions since August last year in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference along with Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in UK Parliament Debbie Abrahams in Islamabad, he urged the UK Parliament Group to brief the United Nations on worst human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi regretted that situation in Occupied Kashmir is getting deteriorated following Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 last year, adding that Indian brutal and real face stands exposed before the international community, and massive Indian brutalities are ringing wake up call for international community.

The foreign minister appreciated the United Nations Secretary General s remarks in which he called for implementing UN Security Council s resolutions on Kashmir.

He also urged Parliaments of various countries, including UK House of Commons, to pass unanimous resolutions on Kashmir just like Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Debbie Abrahams has slammed the Indian government for not allowing UK Parliamentary group to visit Occupied Kashmir, adding that the purpose of group s planned visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir was to review human rights situation there.

She said that Islamabad extended all-out cooperation to UK Parliamentary Group for visiting Azad Kashmir, but New Delhi did not allow the group to visit Occupied Kashmir.

Debbie Abrahams further said head of UN Human Rights Commission will soon visit Pakistan and India to collect documentary evidence about prevailing situation in Kashmir.

She expressed hope that India will cooperate with the Commission just like Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice-Chair All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir MP Imran Hussain said the Kashmiri people are facing communication blackout in the held valley and they are unable to get access to the essential commodities, including medicines owing to continuous curfew.

He said we are here to explore the human rights situation on the both sides of Line of Control.