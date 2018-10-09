FM Qureshi, US envoy Khalilzad agree to peacefully end Afghan conflict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Representative of the US Secretary of State on Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi agreed to work together in future to end the Afghan conflict peacefully in the region.

Both FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad held a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday and discuss bilateral matters.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue playing its role to find a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

Earlier, US Ambassador Zalmay was received by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Ministry for delegation level talks.

